the 4th Global Vertical Farming Show Press Release

After the successful conclusion of its 2nd edition in the Middle East last year in August, TAB group (experts in global B2B events) are coming back to Dubai with their highly recognized event, which is the region’s largest and only exclusive show – the 4th Global Vertical Farming Show.

Set for the 13th and 14th of September in Movenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai-UAE – the show will continue to bring the entire vertical farming value chain under one roof for two exciting business networking and thought-provoking conference days.

For both domestic and international vertical farming companies, solution and technology providers, policymakers, investors and other stakeholders in this industry GVF Dubai will be the best platform to talk and discuss exciting new avenues together for two consecutive business networking days.

Companies such as Al Aliyo Hydrofarms, Sormac BV, FNF Exports, Hortichoice -Kannan Fibres, Emirates Green Building Council and many others are coming on board – exhibiting and showcasing their knowledge, exciting solutions and technologies.

The theme of the 4th Edition of the Global Vertical Farming Show Dubai is aimed at “Transforming Food Systems to achieve better nutrition, enhance Food Security and improve climate change outcomes – via vertical farming integration in Agriculture.”

According to reports, the UAE intends to be “the world’s best in the Global Food Security Index by 2051 and among the top 10 countries in the forthcoming years.” The Middle Eastern government recognises the importance of AgTech in achieving food security goals and official backing paves the way. It has always been open to foreign investment to develop the vertical farming sector in the next few years—which opens up tremendous economic prospects for new or established firms to bring in their new and latest products and solutions to the market.

Previous editions of GVF assisted global companies which aimed to build excellent commercial relationships. All the exhibitors, delegates, and visitors got an opportunity to engage in person in the networking area. With the active participation from various government bodies in UAE like the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Emirates Green Building Council (EGBC), Emirates Nature-WWF, Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Ahmad Al Maktoum, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Emirates Flight Catering, etc. – GVF Dubai marked a historical remark last year and aims at the same success this year.

Since the Middle East alone provides vertical farming resources that can help develop a centre of networking opportunities for multinational firms to locate the right channel partner and support stakeholders in reaching the right audience, GVF Dubai 2023 paves the best facilities to facilitate business expansions in the regions.

Participating in the show provides businesses and individuals with an unparalleled opportunity to learn about the latest market trends, innovations, and technologies in the vertical farming industry. Dubai’s strategic location, innovative and forward-thinking approach to sustainable development and favourable business environment for vertical farming companies make it an exceptional location for hosting this event.

