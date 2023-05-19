Is It Time to Upgrade? GeForce RTX 4070 vs. RTX 2070

The GeForce RTX 2070, released five years ago, is now compared with the new RTX 4070, What is different after 5 years of developments?

Specification GeForce RTX 4070 GeForce RTX 2070 Price $600 $500 when released, 266$ average price as of May 2023 Release Date January 3rd, 2023 October 17th, 2018 Graphics Processing Unit 4N “Ada Lovelace” AD104 TU106 CUDA Cores 5888 2304 Tensor Cores 184 (4th Generation) 288 RT Cores 46 (3rd Generation) 36 Texture Units 184 144 ROP Units 64 64 Base Clock 1920MHz 1410MHz Boost Clock 2475MHz 1620MHz Memory Clock 10500MHz 1750MHz (14 Gbps effective) Memory Data Rate 21Gb/s Not specified Total Video Memory 12GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 192-bit 256-bit Total Memory Bandwidth 504GB/s Not specified Transistor Count 35.8 billion 10,800 million Power Supply Required 650W 175W Connectors 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI 1x DVI, 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1x Power Connectors 2x PCIe 8-pin cables (adapter in box) OR 300W or greater PCIe Gen 5 cable​ 1x 8-pin power connector Connectors 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI 1x DVI, 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1x

Key Points:

The RTX 4070 offers various improvements over the RTX 2070, including AV1 encoding, improved efficiency, better ray tracing support, DLSS 3 frame generation, and overall better performance​​.

In Cyberpunk 2077, the RTX 4070 was 84% faster than the 2070 at 1080p, 88% faster at 1440p, and 76% faster at 4K​.

Ray tracing performance on the RTX 4070 was significantly improved. Even at 1080p, with any degree of ray tracing enabled, the RTX 2070’s performance dropped to unplayable levels. However, the RTX 4070 delivered 132% more performance at 1080p and could provide playable performance even without DLSS​​.

In Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, the RTX 4070 saw a 117% uplift at 1080p, 118% at 1440p, and 114% at 4K compared to the RTX 2070​​.

In A Plague Tale: Requiem, the RTX 4070 offered a 93% performance boost at 1080p, 72% at 1440p, and 70% at 4K compared to the 2070​​.

The RTX 4070 was 114% faster than the RTX 2070 in The Callisto Protocol​​.

In Fortnite using the DirectX 11 mode, the RTX 4070 was roughly twice as fast as the 2070 at all three tested resolutions​.​

However, Nvidia has decided to halt the production of the RTX 4070 until June due to lower than expected sales, despite being a newer model, the RTX 4070 has been reportedly facing poor sales.

The RTX 2070 was launched at an MSRP of $500, with average cost of 266$ as of May 2023, while the RTX 4070 is priced at $600.