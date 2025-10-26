OpenAI Introduces “Company Knowledge” Feature to Integrate Organizational Data Directly into ChatGPT

OpenAI has announced the launch of a new feature called Company Knowledge, designed for users subscribed to the Business, Enterprise, and Edu plans of ChatGPT.

This feature enables direct integration of company data into conversations through seamless connectivity with tools such as Slack, Google Drive, SharePoint, Gmail, GitHub, and HubSpot, helping employees save time and quickly access relevant information.

What Is OpenAI’s “Company Knowledge” Feature?

Company Knowledge represents a strategic move toward transforming ChatGPT into a centralized workplace assistant. Employees can now ask questions related to company projects or internal documents and receive accurate responses backed by reliable internal sources, with direct links for quick access.

The feature works by gathering data from the organization’s connected applications and linking it to ChatGPT’s AI model, enabling tailored responses aligned with the company’s operations and workflows.

GPT-5 Enhances Accuracy and Completeness

This feature is powered by an enhanced version of the GPT-5 model, which is capable of analyzing diverse organizational data and delivering clear summaries, including references to files or messages used in formulating the response. As a result, decision-making becomes faster and more efficient.

Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer at OpenAI, confirmed that this feature has significantly transformed how he uses ChatGPT in the workplace.

Strong Security and Enterprise-Grade Data Protection

OpenAI ensures that ChatGPT only accesses data the user is already authorized to view, and company information is not used to train AI models.

The security framework includes:

Advanced data encryption based on global standards

Support for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Granular access control by departments and teams

Comprehensive audit logs for tracking usage and ensuring compliance

Additionally, IT administrators can enable or restrict access to the feature based on specific teams or roles.

How Company Knowledge Works in ChatGPT

When starting a new conversation, users can select the Company Knowledge tool and ask questions like: “What’s the latest update on the finance project?” or “Show me the proposal for client X.” ChatGPT will then compile a precise response and attach direct links to the related files or messages.

A Versatile Tool for Different Departments

This feature benefits multiple teams, including:

Development and engineering teams tracking project progress

Marketing and sales teams summarizing client status

Finance departments reviewing budgets and reports efficiently

Global Availability and Upcoming Enhancements

OpenAI confirmed that Company Knowledge is now available globally for paid enterprise and education users.

The company also plans to expand the number of supported applications and enhance integration with additional ChatGPT tools such as advanced browsing and chart generation.

Will ChatGPT Become the Ultimate Enterprise Management Hub?

With this step, OpenAI positions ChatGPT as a core element of the modern workspace — not just as a virtual assistant, but as a reliable and intelligent hub for secure access to organizational data with greater efficiency and speed.

The Company Knowledge feature from OpenAI is more than just a new update; it marks a transformative shift in how employees interact with company resources.

This evolution paves the way for a new era where AI serves as a direct bridge between the employee and enterprise data, driving productivity and improving work quality.