Apple monster.. iPhone 17 Pro Max Featuring A19 Pro Vapor-Chamber Cooling and 5,000 mAh Battery
Apple is set to officially launch its iPhone 17 lineup at its “Awe-Dropping” event on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, continuing its tradition of early-September unveilings Pre-orders are expected to open on September 12, with retail availability beginning September 19.
Key Details & Features
-
The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to feature a striking horizontal or full-width rectangular camera module, departing from the familiar square array Some reports suggest a two-tone design, while others note the camera module may match the color of the phone’s back.
-
A 48 MP telephoto lens capable of up to 8× optical zoom is anticipated, powered by the new A19 Pro chip A mechanical aperture may offer adjustable depth of field.
-
A 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate is expected, along with a new 24 MP front camera across all iPhone 17 models.
Performance & Thermals
-
The A19 Pro, built on a 3-nm process, aims to deliver improved efficiency and higher performance Pro models may introduce a vapor chamber cooling system to maintain peak performance under heavy loads.
Battery & Connectivity
-
The 5,000 mAh battery marks the biggest capacity ever in an iPhone, promising extended battery life.
-
Expected upgrades include Wi-Fi 7, a Qualcomm 5G modem for Pro models, and possible reverse wireless charging with Qi 2.2 support.
Memory & Price
Pro models are likely to include 12 GB of RAM and storage options starting at 256 GB, scaling up to 1 TB.
-
Market forecasts suggest a $50–$100 increase over the iPhone 16 Pro Max, placing the iPhone 17 Pro Max starting near $1,299. The price hike is attributed to both hardware enhancements and import tariffs.