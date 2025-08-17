Startup Offers to Buy Google Chrome for $34.5 Billion

Perplexity AI said it has made a fully cash offer worth $34.5 billion to acquire Google’s Chrome browser, owned by Alphabet. The bid is relatively low but would require financing far beyond the market value of the startup itself.

It is not unusual for Perplexity, led by Aravind Srinivas, to make proposals that grab headlines. Back in January, the company offered to merge with TikTok in the United States to ease American concerns about Chinese ownership of the popular short-video app, according to Reuters.

Acquiring Chrome would allow the startup to leverage more than three billion users of the browser to gain an advantage in the artificial intelligence search race, at a time when regulatory pressures are threatening Google’s dominance in the sector.

Google has not yet responded to Reuters’ request for comment. The company has not put Chrome up for sale and plans to appeal a U.S. court ruling last year that found it unlawfully monopolized online search. The Department of Justice is seeking to spin off Chrome as part of the case settlement.

Perplexity has not revealed how it plans to finance the offer. Founded just three years ago, the company has raised about $1 billion so far from investors including Nvidia and Japan’s SoftBank. Its most recent valuation reached $14 billion.