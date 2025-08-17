WhatsApp Condemns Russia’s Attempts to Ban It: We Believe in People’s Right to Secure Communication

In a new escalation of digital censorship, WhatsApp announced its rejection of Russia’s attempts to restrict its services, stressing that Moscow’s moves aim to violate citizens’ rights to privacy and secure communication.

The platform, owned by Meta, said in an official statement that Russia’s decision to block certain call services on WhatsApp and Telegram came as a result of their refusal to share data with Russian authorities, particularly in cases allegedly linked to fraud or terrorism, according to Reuters.

This escalation comes at a time when the Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor announced the imposition of partial restrictions on the use of both platforms, justifying the move as a measure to protect national security and prevent the misuse of these apps in illegal activities.

In response, WhatsApp reaffirmed its commitment to providing end-to-end encrypted services despite government pressure, stating: “We reject government attempts to violate people’s right to secure communication, and we will continue to defend digital privacy everywhere, including in Russia.”

It is worth noting that Russia has tightened its internet restrictions in recent years in an effort to impose strict control over the digital space, amid mounting international criticism.