Microsoft Moves Toward a Passwordless Future with Passkeys and Enhanced Login Security

In a significant step toward a password-free future, Microsoft has announced that new users creating accounts will no longer be required to set up traditional passwords. Instead, users will authenticate their identities through more secure methods like passkeys, push notifications, and security keys.

This move builds on Microsoft’s years-long effort to promote passwordless sign-ins across its platforms, including Windows. According to the company’s official statement, all newly created accounts will be “password-free by default,” enhancing both security and user experience.

“As part of improving the user experience, we’re changing the default behavior for new accounts,” Microsoft said. “Users will never be prompted to create a password and will have multiple secure, passwordless options for signing in.”

While this change affects new users, existing Microsoft account holders can also remove their passwords by adjusting settings within their accounts.

To support the transition, Microsoft has also unveiled a cleaner, redesigned login interface optimized specifically for passkey-based authentication, offering a smoother and more intuitive experience.

Coinciding with this update, Microsoft is rebranding “World Password Day” as “World Passkey Day” to emphasize its commitment to eliminating passwords. The company revealed that approximately one million new passkeys are registered daily, with a 98% login success rate—far outperforming the 32% success rate for traditional passwords.

What Are Passkeys?

Passkeys are a modern, more secure way to access apps and websites. Instead of relying on a username and password combination, users verify their identity using biometric methods like fingerprint recognition, facial ID, PIN codes, or swipe patterns. These methods significantly reduce the risk of phishing, hacking, and data breaches.

With this bold initiative, Microsoft is positioning itself as a leader in the next era of secure digital access, where passwords may soon be a relic of the past.