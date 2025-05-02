Google Launches Powerful New AI Photo Editing Tools in Gemini App

In a move set to transform how users interact with images, Google has announced a major update to its Gemini app, enabling advanced AI-powered photo editing directly within the chat interface.

AI Editing for Your Personal and AI-Generated Images

The update allows users to modify both their personal photos and images generated by AI. With simple prompts, users can:

Change backgrounds

Add or replace elements

Adjust visual features like hair color

Google shared a playful example showing a photo of a dog edited to wear a baseball cap, later reimagined in a beach setting—cap intact.

Creative and Personalized Image Experiences

According to Google’s official announcement, users can upload a personal photo and ask Gemini to recreate it with a different hairstyle or setting. They can also prompt the assistant to generate custom children’s stories, complete with personalized illustrations—such as “a bedtime story about dragons.”

These features are aimed not only at casual users but also photographers and content creators in commercial and creative industries.

Enhanced Interaction and Creative Control

Google described the experience as “richer,” blending text-based and visual interaction to enhance creative exploration and customization. Users can directly interact with Gemini while editing, making the process more dynamic and intuitive.

Watermark Protection to Prevent Misinformation

To address concerns about misinformation, Google confirmed that all AI-generated or edited images will include an invisible watermark via SynthID. The company is also testing a visible watermark to clearly indicate AI-generated content.

Global Rollout and Multilingual Support

The new AI editing capabilities are set to roll out within days, with support for over 45 languages and most countries worldwide in the coming weeks.

Background: Previous Criticism on AI Image Misuse

Earlier this year, Google faced criticism after some users exploited Gemini tools to remove watermarks from images—raising alarms among photographers and content creators. This new update comes with stricter safeguards to rebuild trust and promote responsible AI usage.