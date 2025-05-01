X Introduces 4K Video Uploads to Compete with YouTube and Vimeo

X, formerly known as Twitter, has taken a new step to improve the video experience and attract more content creators by allowing select users to upload videos in 4K resolution. This move is part of the platform’s strategy to rival popular video platforms like YouTube and Vimeo.

According to its official engineering account, the 4K upload feature will soon become available to all users subscribed to the paid “X Premium” service.

Currently, Premium members can upload videos in 1080p quality with a file size of up to 8GB and a maximum duration of approximately three hours. With the addition of 4K support, X is expected to adjust these limits in the near future.

This feature follows several updates made since Elon Musk acquired the platform, aiming to encourage users to share longer, more professional videos.

Earlier this year, X introduced a dedicated tab for vertical videos in its mobile apps, accessible directly from the home screen. This feature was launched at a time when TikTok faces regulatory uncertainty in the U.S., potentially giving X an advantage in the short-form video space.

Overall, X is working to position itself as a comprehensive content platform capable of hosting high-quality video content, competing directly with other social media networks like Instagram and Threads.