Google Expands “Audio Overviews” Feature to Over 50 Languages Worldwide

Google has announced the expansion of its AI-powered “Audio Overviews” feature within the NotebookLM tool, now supporting over 50 languages, including Arabic.

This feature is designed to transform written text into podcast-style audio conversations, allowing users to interact with content in a more fluid and natural way. Among the newly supported languages are Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Turkish, Hindi, Korean, and many more.

To activate the feature, users can go to the app’s settings and select their preferred “Output Language” from a wide list, enabling them to listen to the content in their chosen language.

Google stated that this expansion marks an initial step toward broader capabilities for the feature, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing it based on user feedback.

It’s worth noting that the “Audio Overviews” feature was first introduced last year and has since become available in more than 200 countries. New interactive capabilities have been added, allowing users to direct and engage with virtual “podcast hosts” while listening.

Recently, Google also integrated this feature into its Gemini chatbot and Google Docs, enabling the conversion of textual content across these platforms into intelligent audio material.

Originally developed as part of the NotebookLM tool, the feature aims to assist students and researchers in summarizing complex documents and answering questions based on added sources. It also supports referencing scientific papers, retrieving sources from the internet, and incorporating YouTube videos and other content.