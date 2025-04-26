Tech News

OpenAI Unveils Lightweight Version of Deep Research Tool in ChatGPT

By Aya Mohammed

OpenAI has announced the launch of a new lightweight version of its Deep Research tool integrated within ChatGPT, offering reduced operational costs while maintaining high performance quality.

OpenAI Unveils Lightweight Version of Deep Research Tool in ChatGPT

The new version, called Deep Research (Lightweight), is powered by OpenAI’s o4-mini model. According to the company, this model delivers intelligence comparable to the original version, which is used to prepare comprehensive, source-backed reports and summaries.

However, the lightweight version provides shorter responses while preserving the depth and accuracy that users expect from OpenAI’s advanced models.

OpenAI Unveils Lightweight Version of Deep Research Tool in ChatGPT

Unlike the full version, which is available exclusively to paid plan subscribers, the new lightweight edition is now accessible to free ChatGPT users, limited to five tasks per month. Meanwhile, users subscribed to the Plus and Team plans can perform up to 25 tasks monthly across both versions, and Pro plan subscribers have access to up to 250 tasks.

Starting next week, users on educational and enterprise plans will also gain access to the new tool, following the same usage limits applied to the Plus and Team plans.

OpenAI places significant emphasis on this release, describing it as “much less expensive” than the original version. This is crucial given the company’s high operational costs, which reportedly reach “tens of millions of dollars” merely to process simple phrases like “please” and “thank you,” according to recent statements by the company’s CEO.

Deep Research is one of ChatGPT’s most advanced tools, enabling users to analyze websites and various online sources to generate in-depth reports with clearly cited references.


Related:

The Author:
Aya Mohammed

Aya Mohammed, born in 1991, from Port Said, holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and Management Information Systems and a Master's degree in Business Administration.


Follow Us on Follow Nogoom Masrya at Google News

About Us Contact Us Privacy AR
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.