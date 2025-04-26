Tech News

Google Tests New AI Feature on YouTube to Generate Video Summaries

By Aya Mohammed

Google has started testing a powerful new AI feature on YouTube, aiming to create visual video summaries, much like the recently launched AI Overviews seen in Google Search results.

YouTube Introduces AI-Powered Video Summaries for Premium Users

Currently, this feature is available to a limited number of YouTube Premium subscribers in the United States. Powered by Google’s Gemini AI, it selects the most relevant parts of videos that match search queries — particularly useful for users looking for product reviews or tourist destinations.

How Google’s AI Summarizes YouTube Videos

In an announcement posted on the YouTube Community Forum, Google explained:

“The AI identifies the most useful segments within videos related to search results, such as finding the best noise-canceling headphones or exploring top museums in San Francisco.”

Impact on YouTube Creators and Their Revenue

While the feature promises to enhance user experience, many content creators have raised concerns. They fear that AI-generated summaries could reduce direct video views, similar to how Google’s AI Overviews led to a reported drop in website traffic — an issue that continues to spark debate among publishers and creators.

Can Users Give Feedback on AI Summaries?

Yes, users testing the feature will be able to like or dislike the AI-generated clips, providing valuable feedback for future improvements.

Will AI Summaries Become a Permanent YouTube Feature?

As of now, Google has not disclosed how long this experimental feature will be tested, nor confirmed if it will be rolled out globally to all YouTube users.


