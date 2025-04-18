Google Expands Free Access to Gemini Live Screen and Camera Sharing on Android

Google has announced the rollout of screen and camera sharing capabilities through its Gemini Live feature, now available for free to all Android users via the Gemini app. This comes after the feature was previously exclusive to Gemini Advanced subscribers.

Initially launched earlier this month for the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 devices, the feature allowed the Gemini AI assistant to view your screen and camera in real time and respond intelligently. While Google had planned to release the feature gradually to other Android devices via paid plans, the company has now opened it up to everyone without any subscription fees.

“We’ve received great feedback about Gemini Live with screen and camera sharing, so we’re expanding its availability to more users,” Google said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

The feature rollout starts today and will continue gradually over the coming weeks until it reaches all users of the Gemini app.

📣 It’s here: ask Gemini about anything you see. Share your screen or camera in Gemini Live to brainstorm, troubleshoot, and more. Rolling out to Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 devices today and available for all Advanced users on @Android in the Gemini app:… pic.twitter.com/fjTD4qhvjz — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) April 7, 2025

🎥 Real-Time Visual Assistance with Gemini AI

In promotional videos shared by Google, users can be seen pointing their camera at various scenes, allowing the Gemini assistant to recognize objects and deliver contextual information in real time.

This capability marks a significant enhancement in how users can interact with Gemini, providing hands-free visual help and a seamless AI experience.

🔁 A Competitive Move Against Microsoft

Notably, Microsoft recently launched a similar tool—Copilot Vision—integrated into the Edge browser, offering comparable features primarily for desktop users. Google’s move to offer its version for free on Android devices positions it strongly in the ongoing AI assistant race.