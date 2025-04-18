xAI Introduces Memory Feature to Grok Chatbot for Personalized Conversations

xAI, the company owned by American billionaire Elon Musk, has announced the addition of a new “memory” feature to its intelligent chatbot, Grok. The update is aimed at making the chatbot smarter and capable of delivering increasingly personalized conversations over time.

Thanks to this new feature, Grok can now remember previous interactions, such as user questions and personal preferences. This enables it to provide more accurate recommendations and contextually relevant responses.

xAI noted that this development brings Grok in line with other memory-based conversational systems like ChatGPT and Gemini, which utilize conversation history to enhance user experience over time. Users can now resume conversations from where they left off, significantly improving long-term usability.

The feature is currently available in its beta version on Grok’s official website, as well as its iOS and Android apps. However, it is not yet accessible in the European Union and the United Kingdom, though it will soon be integrated into the Grok version embedded within the X platform (formerly Twitter).

Grok now remembers your conversations. When you ask for recommendations or advice, you’ll get personalized responses. pic.twitter.com/UXhX7BjS57 — Grok (@grok) April 17, 2025

Users also have control over what Grok remembers, including the ability to request the deletion of specific conversations. However, xAI clarified that this does not completely remove the chats from the user’s history.

In related news, xAI also launched a new tool called Studio, allowing users to create and edit documents, write code, and even design simple games that run directly in the browser. This feature will be freely available to all users.