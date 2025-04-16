Google Launches Veo 2 for Gemini Advanced Users to Create Cinematic AI Videos

Google has begun rolling out the new version of its smart text-to-video model, Veo 2, to Gemini Advanced subscribers, confirming that it can produce high-resolution clips with what it describes as “cinematic realism.”

According to the company, starting today, subscribers can select Veo 2 from the model list in the Gemini interface on web or mobile, then enter a text prompt to generate an 8-second video at 720p resolution. Google has set a monthly limit on the number of videos that can be created, and users will be notified when they are nearing the cap.

The generated clips are exported in MP4 format, with the option to share them directly to TikTok and YouTube using the “Share” button on mobile devices.

Google noted that Veo 2 boasts a more advanced understanding of human movement and realistic physics, allowing it to produce smoother, more lifelike scenes with fine visual details across a range of styles and themes. All generated clips include digital watermarks via SynthID to indicate they were AI-generated.

The company also announced a new tool called Whisk Animate for Google One AI Premium subscribers, allowing them to convert images into short videos using Veo 2. This tool expands the existing Whisk service, which enables the blending of images and the creation of AI-generated visual content, and is now available globally via Google Labs.

It’s worth noting that Google first launched Veo 2 last December in an early access phase, where usage costs were $0.50 per second of video via the Vertex AI platform.

YouTube recently integrated the tool into its experimental Dream Screen feature, which allows users to generate short videos using AI technology.