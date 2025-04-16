Tech News

Google Launches Veo 2 for Gemini Advanced Users to Create Cinematic AI Videos

By Aya Mohammed

Google has begun rolling out the new version of its smart text-to-video model, Veo 2, to Gemini Advanced subscribers, confirming that it can produce high-resolution clips with what it describes as “cinematic realism.”

Google Launches Veo 2 for Gemini Advanced Users to Create Cinematic AI Videos

According to the company, starting today, subscribers can select Veo 2 from the model list in the Gemini interface on web or mobile, then enter a text prompt to generate an 8-second video at 720p resolution. Google has set a monthly limit on the number of videos that can be created, and users will be notified when they are nearing the cap.

The generated clips are exported in MP4 format, with the option to share them directly to TikTok and YouTube using the “Share” button on mobile devices.

Google Launches Veo 2 for Gemini Advanced Users to Create Cinematic AI Videos

Google noted that Veo 2 boasts a more advanced understanding of human movement and realistic physics, allowing it to produce smoother, more lifelike scenes with fine visual details across a range of styles and themes. All generated clips include digital watermarks via SynthID to indicate they were AI-generated.

The company also announced a new tool called Whisk Animate for Google One AI Premium subscribers, allowing them to convert images into short videos using Veo 2. This tool expands the existing Whisk service, which enables the blending of images and the creation of AI-generated visual content, and is now available globally via Google Labs.

It’s worth noting that Google first launched Veo 2 last December in an early access phase, where usage costs were $0.50 per second of video via the Vertex AI platform.

YouTube recently integrated the tool into its experimental Dream Screen feature, which allows users to generate short videos using AI technology.


Related:

The Author:
Aya Mohammed

Aya Mohammed, born in 1991, from Port Said, holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and Management Information Systems and a Master's degree in Business Administration.


Follow Us on Follow Nogoom Masrya at Google News

About Us Contact Us Privacy AR
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.