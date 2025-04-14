Meta Announces AI Training on EU User Data with Opt-Out Option

Meta has announced that it is preparing to train its artificial intelligence models using data from users in the European Union, including data from its apps such as Facebook and Instagram.

The company stated that the data includes public posts, comments, and chat history with Meta AI — but excludes “private messages with friends and family.” This policy applies only to users who are over 18 years old.

Meta said it will begin notifying EU users this week through in-app notifications and emails, which will include a link to an objection form for those who wish to opt out.

This opt-out option can also be found in Meta’s privacy policy, which currently states that, based on feedback from regulators, the company is still delaying its plans to use EU user data for AI training. Meta had previously paused these plans last year following a request from Irish regulators.

The company claims that using EU user data will help it build AI models that are more culturally and linguistically relevant to the regions they serve, including adapting to dialects, colloquialisms, hyper-local knowledge, and the unique ways people across different countries use humor and sarcasm. This is especially important for the AI’s ability to generate text, voice, video, and images.

This move follows Meta’s earlier decision to train its AI on data from users in the UK — who, like EU users, have stronger data protection rights compared to users in the United States.

However, what Meta will collect moving forward may be minimal compared to what it already holds. The company previously admitted that it had used all text and photos posted publicly by adult Facebook users since 2007 to train its AI models.