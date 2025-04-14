Apple Expands in Saudi Arabia with New Job Opportunities and Retail Plans

Apple has unveiled a series of new job openings in Saudi Arabia, signaling a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the Kingdom and deliver direct services to its growing user base in the region.

According to its official website, the company is recruiting for a range of positions, including administrative and technical roles in retail, as well as opportunities in sales, customer service, and technical support.

Through these hiring efforts, Apple aims to attract local talent to support its operational needs and ambitious growth strategy in the Saudi market. These developments follow the recent visit of Apple CEO Tim Cook to the Kingdom at the end of last year.

The tech giant also confirmed plans to launch its official online store in Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2025. This platform will enable customers across the country to purchase Apple products directly and access technical support in Arabic for the first time.

Looking ahead, Apple is preparing to open its first physical retail stores in Saudi Arabia starting in 2026. These locations will provide an immersive shopping experience and foster direct engagement between customers and certified Apple staff.

Among the flagship projects is the launch of a landmark Apple Store in Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, designed to serve as a hub for innovative product experiences.

These steps reflect Apple’s long-term commitment to expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia — a rapidly growing tech market and one of the most promising in the region in terms of digital adoption and sales potential.