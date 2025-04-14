OpenAI Files Countersuit Against Elon Musk, Accusing Him of a Smear Campaign

OpenAI has filed a countersuit against Elon Musk, accusing the CEO of Tesla and xAI of orchestrating a systematic campaign aimed at harming the company.

In its legal filing, OpenAI claimed that Musk is exploiting his platform “X”, which has millions of users, to lead smear campaigns, file baseless lawsuits, and attempt to obtain internal documents under false pretenses.

The company described Musk’s efforts to seize its assets as a “ploy” aimed at asserting control over OpenAI. It has asked the court to put an end to these attacks, hold Musk legally accountable, and compensate the company for the damages incurred.

The origins of the dispute date back to 2015, when Musk co-founded OpenAI before later leaving to launch his rival venture, xAI.

In March 2024, Musk filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, accusing them of abandoning the company’s original nonprofit mission. OpenAI has denied these allegations, describing Musk’s actions as deliberate attempts to sabotage a direct competitor.

OpenAI reaffirmed its commitment to its nonprofit structure, stating its ambition to become “the most efficient nonprofit in history.” The company views Musk’s attacks as tactical maneuvers intended to weaken OpenAI and gain control of its cutting-edge technologies.

The case carries significant weight as OpenAI is seeking to transition to a profit-oriented structure by the end of this year to complete a major funding round estimated at around $40 billion. The legal battle with Musk threatens to disrupt this critical timeline.

Court hearings are scheduled to begin in the spring of 2026, at a time when Musk is strengthening the position of his company xAI through its full acquisition of the “X” platform — a move expected to significantly boost the value of his AI-focused startup.