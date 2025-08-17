Brazilian Goalkeeper Matches England Legend’s Record

Fluminense goalkeeper Fábio has equaled the record set by former England international Peter Shilton for the most competitive appearances in men’s football, after playing his 1,390th match in the Brazilian league on Saturday.

The 44-year-old, who was part of the Fluminense squad that reached the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals in the United States, started in his team’s 2-1 victory over Fortaleza in the Brazilian Serie A, drawing level with Shilton.

“I must thank everyone who is part of my life—my father, my mother, my sisters, my friends, my wife… I try to be a good human being. What matters is helping my teammates. I am grateful,” he said.

He will become the outright record holder if he plays against Colombia’s América de Cali in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 on Tuesday.

Fábio began his career in 1997, the same year Shilton retired.

While the former England goalkeeper Shilton considers his total number of matches to be 1,387, the Guinness World Records counts it as 1,390.

Fábio has spent his entire career in Brazil, winning the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense in 2023.

He made 976 appearances for Cruzeiro between 2005 and 2022, after playing 30 matches for União Bandeirante and another 150 for Vasco da Gama.

His appearance against Fortaleza, in which he equaled the record, was his 234th match with Fluminense.