Olmo: My Dream is to Win the Champions League and Repeat Last Season’s “Treble”

Barcelona’s player Dani Olmo has expressed that his main goal for the 2025-2026 season is to win the UEFA Champions League, alongside repeating the success of the previous season.

Barcelona won the domestic treble last season, clinching La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, but they were eliminated from the Champions League semifinals by Italian side Inter Milan.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Olmo said: “The goal this season is to repeat the successes of last year, and personally, to play many matches… First and foremost, then to succeed… This is why we are here, in this pre-season period in Asia, preparing for what’s coming.”

He added: “Like last year, I hope we are at our highest level—me and all the players—to win again.”

Olmo continued: “We have a coach who aims for control, who wants possession, who wants to attack, and who wants to win… He is the ideal coach for Barcelona, a friendly and ambitious manager with clear ideas about what he wants and how he wants us to play.”

He concluded: “The Champions League is a dream… Last year, I believe we could have reached the final, but due to some minor issues, we couldn’t. This year, we have another chance.”

Barcelona will start their 2025-2026 La Liga campaign with a match against Real Mallorca on August 16.