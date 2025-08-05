Bayern Munich Announces Pavlovic’s Injury and Absence from the Field

Bayern Munich has announced that their player, Alexander Pavlovic (21 years old), has suffered an injury and undergone surgery, and will be sidelined for an unspecified period.

The German club wrote on its official X account: “Alexander Pavlovic will be absent from Bayern Munich after suffering a fracture in his eye socket during the team’s training on Friday.”

The statement continued: “The player underwent successful surgery, but he will be out of the team for an indefinite period. We wish Pavlovic a speedy recovery.”

Bayern Munich has two remaining friendly matches during their pre-season preparations for the 2025-2026 season, before facing Stuttgart in the German Super Cup final on August 16.

To kick off their defense of the Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich will face Leipzig on August 22.