Mascherano Urges Messi to Renew Contract with Inter Miami

Javier Mascherano, the manager of the American team Inter Miami, urged the team’s captain, Lionel Messi, to renew his contract, which is nearing its expiration.

In statements highlighted by the Spanish newspaper Marca, Mascherano said, “We all hope that Leo renews his contract; it will be a decision between him and the club.”

He added, “This is something they have been discussing privately. When the right time comes, and if they reach an agreement, they will announce it. I have also read the rumors about his future, but all I can say is that we all hope he stays with us.”

Regarding the possibility of Messi playing in the upcoming match, Mascherano stated, “He feels he prefers playing rather than resting. Before the game against Cincinnati, he was feeling some fatigue, but fortunately, he was able to rest.”

He concluded, “We are lucky to have many home games, so we don’t have to travel. For the next two weeks, we’ll be here. So, there shouldn’t be an issue unless Leo feels tired and tells us otherwise. The plan is for him to play every match.”

It’s worth noting that Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023, and his contract is set to end at the end of this year.