Eddie Howe: Newcastle Rejects Liverpool’s Bid for Isaac

Eddie Howe, the manager of Newcastle United, confirmed that the club has rejected an official bid from Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak during the ongoing summer transfer window.

English reports stated that Liverpool made a formal offer of £110 million on Friday for Isak, which was immediately turned down by Newcastle, who values the Swedish striker at approximately £150 million.

Howe said in a press conference: “I’m completely removed from what’s happening in England… I was informed yesterday about the offer, but it was rejected before I even heard about it… In England, they handle the situation.”

He continued: “I really don’t know what will happen next… From our perspective, we still fully support Isak, and I hope to see him wear the Newcastle shirt again.”

He added: “It’s difficult, but we don’t know what will happen. Liverpool made their first offer yesterday, and it was rejected. We’ll see what happens next.”

He concluded: “I have no idea what to expect. We try to do the right thing. Signing players is always a complex matter, and I can’t comment on other clubs—that’s not my responsibility.”

Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in August 2022, scoring 62 goals and providing 10 assists in 109 appearances across all competitions.

It’s worth noting that Isak is missing Newcastle’s pre-season tour in Asia, which ends with a match against Tottenham tomorrow, Sunday. The club confirmed that his absence is due to a minor thigh injury.