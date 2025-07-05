Frankfurt Sign Mainz Striker Jonathan Burkardt on Long-Term Deal

Eintracht Frankfurt have officially announced the signing of German striker Jonathan Burkardt from Mainz, with the 24-year-old penning a contract that runs until the summer of 2030.

Speaking about the transfer, Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche said: “Joni brings a variety of qualities that will enhance our style of play. He’s proven his ability to finish chances at Mainz, and his tactical understanding is impressive. He’s a complete team player both on and off the pitch.”

Burkardt was the top German goalscorer in the Bundesliga last season, netting 18 goals in 29 appearances—setting a club record for Mainz. Only Harry Kane, Serhou Guirassy, and Patrik Schick scored more.

Having come through Mainz’s youth ranks after joining from Darmstadt in 2014, Burkardt scored 41 goals in 136 Bundesliga matches during his 11-year stay at the club.

Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel praised Burkardt’s loyalty and impact: “Joni will always be close to our hearts. He extended his contract in 2023 when he could’ve left on a free. Without his outstanding performances in the second half of the 2023–24 season—after a long injury spell—Mainz might not have avoided relegation. We haven’t forgotten that.”

Burkardt’s arrival could pave the way for Frankfurt to part ways with French striker Hugo Ekitike, who has been linked with Premier League clubs following his strong finish to the season after Omar Marmoush departed for Manchester City in January.

Burkardt has also featured three times for the German national team since making his debut last year.