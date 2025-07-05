Sports

PSG and Bayern Munich Set for High-Stakes Clash in Club World Cup Quarterfinal

By Mostafa Gomaa

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are set to face off in a blockbuster quarterfinal matchup at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup tonight (Saturday) at 7:00 PM Cairo time, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

 

Both European giants will be fighting for a spot in the semifinals as they look to continue their journey toward global glory.

 

PSG booked their place in the quarterfinals with a dominant 4–0 victory over Inter Miami, while Bayern Munich secured their spot by defeating Flamengo 4–2.

 

Each side has suffered one defeat in the tournament so far—PSG lost 1–0 to Botafogo, while Bayern fell by the same scoreline to Benfica during the group stage.

 

Historically, Bayern Munich have had the upper hand in recent meetings between the two clubs, winning their last four encounters against PSG, all of which came in the UEFA Champions League.

 

The winner of this highly anticipated clash will go on to face the victor of the other semifinal between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.


