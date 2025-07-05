Sports

Chelsea Edge Palmeiras to Reach Club World Cup Semifinals

By Mostafa Gomaa

Chelsea booked their place in the semifinals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup with a hard-fought 2–1 win over Brazilian side Palmeiras in the quarterfinals.

 

Photo 1

 

Cole Palmer opened the scoring for the Blues in the first half, but Palmeiras equalized in the 53rd minute through rising star Estevão Willian. The decisive moment came late in the game when Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton inadvertently scored an own goal in the 83rd minute, handing Chelsea the victory.

 

With the win, Chelsea advance to the semifinals, where they will face another Brazilian opponent—Fluminense—on Tuesday in a battle for a place in the final.


The Author:
Mostafa Gomaa

I'm Mostafa Gomaa, a journalist with years of experience in creating quality content and in-depth analysis. I’m always committed to delivering reliable news and articles that resonate with readers.


