Chelsea Edge Palmeiras to Reach Club World Cup Semifinals

Chelsea booked their place in the semifinals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup with a hard-fought 2–1 win over Brazilian side Palmeiras in the quarterfinals.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring for the Blues in the first half, but Palmeiras equalized in the 53rd minute through rising star Estevão Willian. The decisive moment came late in the game when Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton inadvertently scored an own goal in the 83rd minute, handing Chelsea the victory.

With the win, Chelsea advance to the semifinals, where they will face another Brazilian opponent—Fluminense—on Tuesday in a battle for a place in the final.