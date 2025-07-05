Fluminense Defeat Al Hilal to Reach Club World Cup Semifinals

Fluminense have secured a place in the semifinals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after a 2–1 victory over Saudi side Al Hilal in their quarterfinal clash at Camping World Stadium.

The Brazilian club opened the scoring in the 40th minute through midfielder Martinelli. Al Hilal responded early in the second half, equalizing in the 51st minute with a goal from forward Marcos Leonardo.

However, Fluminense regained the lead in the 70th minute thanks to a decisive strike from Hércules Pereira, sealing the win and booking their spot in the final four.

With this result, Fluminense advance to the semifinals where they will face English giants Chelsea, who defeated Palmeiras 2–1 in their own quarterfinal matchup.