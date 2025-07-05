Maresca: Chelsea Delivered a Perfect Performance Against Palmeiras at Club World Cup

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca believes his team delivered a “perfect match” in their hard-fought 2–1 victory over Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The Blues secured their place in the semifinals after edging past the Brazilian side, with young winger Estevão Willian scoring Palmeiras’ only goal in the 53rd minute—a player who is set to join Chelsea soon. Maresca expressed his admiration for the teenager’s performance.

Speaking after the match, Maresca said: “We are extremely happy. It was a fantastic day. We’re now in the semifinals of the Club World Cup, competing with the best clubs in the world.”

He added: “Perhaps this was the perfect game for us—we won, and Estevão scored. So it was very good for all of us.”

On Estevão, Maresca continued: “He’s an incredible talent. A fantastic player. When you come from South America or anywhere else in the world to Europe, you need to adapt. We’ll help him settle in, and most importantly, enjoy football. We have no doubt about his high-level skills and his potential to become an important player for Chelsea.”

Chelsea will now face another Brazilian side, Fluminense, in the Club World Cup semifinal on Tuesday.