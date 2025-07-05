Real Madrid Face Borussia Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarterfinal

Real Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund tonight (Saturday) at 11:00 PM local time at MetLife Stadium, in the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, currently being held in the United States.

The Spanish giants secured their place in the quarterfinals after defeating Juventus 1–0, while Dortmund advanced by overcoming Monterrey with a 2–1 win.

Real Madrid will be aiming to continue their journey in the tournament and extend their record as the most successful club in Club World Cup history, having won the title five times.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are seeking to make history by claiming their first-ever Club World Cup title.

The two clubs have faced each other 16 times across all competitions, with Real Madrid winning 8 matches, Dortmund winning 3, and 5 encounters ending in a draw.

The winner of this clash will face the victor of the other quarterfinal between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in the semifinals.

It’s worth noting that English club Manchester City were the champions of the previous Club World Cup edition.