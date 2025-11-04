Riyadh to Host EPR2025 Nuclear Emergency Preparedness Conference

Riyadh will host the international EPR2025 conference on nuclear and radiological emergency preparedness early next month.

Organized by the Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority in partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the event convenes regulators, technical experts and emergency responders to exchange best practices and review scientific advances in detection, protection and mitigation technologies.

Cooperation-focused sessions will address operational response, incident management systems and multi-agency exercises designed to test national readiness and interoperability.

Delegates will also examine regulatory approaches that strengthen cross-border coordination during nuclear or radiological incidents.

Historically, IAEA-led forums have set international standards and promoted information sharing, and EPR2025 aims to build on that foundation to identify priority actions for strengthening preparedness amid evolving technological and geopolitical challenges.

Saudi regulators emphasize the conference underscores the kingdom’s commitment to advancing nuclear safety, security and emergency preparedness in line with international norms.

Attendance and workshop agendas will concentrate on capability development, cross-sector coordination and planning for future regulatory and technical priorities.