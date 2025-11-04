Saudi Cabinet Approves Rewards for Municipal Violation Informants

Saudi authorities approved paying financial rewards to people who help expose municipal violations, capped at 25% of collected fines.

A cabinet session was chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when the measure was adopted.

Article 16 permits the minister of municipalities and housing, or a delegated official, to grant such a reward under conditions set in coordination with the finance ministry.

Penalties under the municipal sanctions regulation include fines up to 500, 000 riyals and may reach one million riyals for serious municipal breaches.

Authorities may suspend operations by closing a shop or facility for up to two weeks, and penalties can be doubled for repeat offences.

Serious municipal violations can trigger revocation of a municipal licence and a ban on activity for up to two years.

A prime ministerial order may raise the statutory maximum fine after agreement between the minister of municipal and rural affairs and the finance minister, and executive decisions will define procedures tied to the place where a breach occurred.

Rewards will not be available to municipal employees, municipal contractors involved in enforcement, or others assisting with inspection or enforcement duties.