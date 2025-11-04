Saudi Civil Defense Confirms Successful Early Warning Siren Tests

Saudi Civil Defense reported that tests of its early warning siren and simultaneous cell broadcast alerts were successfully carried out in several regions of the kingdom.

Officials said the exercises combined audible siren activations with emergency messages sent through the cellular broadcast service to reach users directly.

Colonel Mohammed Al‑Hammadi, the civil defense spokesperson, confirmed the readiness trials and emphasized that further tests are being scheduled across the country.

The exercises form part of routine preparedness work aimed at verifying operational links between monitoring units, command centers, and public alerting mechanisms.

Siren platforms and cell broadcast are widely used tools for rapid mass notification in emergencies such as severe weather and industrial incidents.

Previous international drills have shown that synchronizing sirens with mobile alerts can reduce public confusion and improve response times during events.

Scheduling will continue in other areas to ensure coverage, reliability, and that local authorities maintain familiarity with response procedures.

Authorities reiterated that the recent activities were controlled tests and that residents received both siren tones and the broadcast warning messages during the drills.