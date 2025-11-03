Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Visit United States on 18th

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit the United States on the 18th of this month, the White House announced.

Officials in Washington released the timing without attaching a public itinerary.

He holds both the crown prince and prime minister posts in Saudi Arabia and often leads major diplomatic missions.

Saudi-US relations rest on longstanding strategic, security and economic links that shape bilateral meetings and state visits.

King Salman praised the outcomes of recent talks between the crown prince and former President Donald Trump, according to Saudi statements.

Past trips by senior Saudi officials have typically included discussions on energy, regional security and investment partnerships.

High-level visits customarily involve meetings with White House officials, congressional consultations and business delegations.

Neither the White House nor the Saudi embassy has published a full public schedule for the visit.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.