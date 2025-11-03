Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Visit United States on 18th

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit the United States on the 18th of this month, the White House announced.

Officials in Washington released the timing without attaching a public itinerary.

He holds both the crown prince and prime minister posts in Saudi Arabia and often leads major diplomatic missions.

Saudi-US relations rest on longstanding strategic, security and economic links that shape bilateral meetings and state visits.

King Salman praised the outcomes of recent talks between the crown prince and former President Donald Trump, according to Saudi statements.

Past trips by senior Saudi officials have typically included discussions on energy, regional security and investment partnerships.

High-level visits customarily involve meetings with White House officials, congressional consultations and business delegations.

Neither the White House nor the Saudi embassy has published a full public schedule for the visit.