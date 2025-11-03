Saudi Civil Defense Tests Audible Alerts Across Riyadh and Regions

Saudi Civil Defense conducted tests of fixed audible alarm systems while the National Early Warning Platform was launched across the kingdom.

Tests covered the Riyadh metropolitan area including Diriyah, Al-Kharj and Ad-Dilam, as well as regions in Tabuk and the Makkah governorates of Jeddah and Thuwal.

The exercises were designed to assess the efficiency and readiness of siren networks to broadcast audible warnings during emergency incidents.

Simultaneously, authorities activated the newly launched national platform for early warning to test integrated alerts across multiple regions.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense oversees emergency response planning and public-alert systems nationwide.

Sirens form a core element of public warning strategies and are routinely used to notify residents of imminent hazards or evacuation instructions.

Drills of this type help officials evaluate technical performance, signal reach and coordination between local emergency units.

This operation aligns with stated efforts to strengthen emergency response capabilities and readiness across Saudi regions.