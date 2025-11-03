King Salman Center Funds $45 Million for Gaza Relief

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has allocated more than $45 million to urgent relief projects in Gaza while Saudi shipments totaling about 7, 648 tonnes have been delivered to the territory.

Funding underpins emergency interventions in food, health, water and sanitation, protection and rapid-response logistics.

Deliveries arrived via 70 aircraft and eight vessels to help address acute shortages and transport constraints.

Humanitarian partners are directing resources to displaced families and overwhelmed hospitals as immediate needs persist across densely populated areas.

As of October 23 the center reported the cumulative aid deliveries at roughly 7, 648 tonnes, a figure compiled from air and maritime consignments.

Programs emphasize food security and medical supplies alongside clean water, sanitation measures and protection services for vulnerable groups.

Distribution is coordinated with local NGOs and international agencies to target evacuee sites and health facilities as access permits.

Saudi authorities continue to mobilize resources and maintain air and sea corridors to sustain the ongoing relief operation.