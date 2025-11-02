Prince Faisal and Marco Rubio Discuss Al-Fashir Violations

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from U, S, counterpart Marco Rubio during which Riyadh voiced concern about reported serious violations in Al-Fashir, Sudan.

Officials described the exchange as focused on regional security developments and humanitarian implications.

Riyadh emphasized the need for protection of civilians and clearer access for aid workers, according to the Saudi readout.

Al-Fashir, the North Darfur regional capital, has long been affected by conflict and displacement.

Humanitarian agencies and rights groups have repeatedly documented attacks on civilians and obstacles to relief operations in Darfur.

Diplomatic outreach from Saudi Arabia has at times sought de-escalation and expanded humanitarian corridors in Sudan.

Washington and Riyadh continue routine consultations on Middle East and African crises, reflecting overlapping security and humanitarian priorities.

No operational measures or timelines were specified in public statements after the call.