Yvette Cooper Reaffirms Strong UK–Saudi Ties, Regional Stances

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said London’s relationship with Riyadh is strong and historical while also outlining UK positions on regional security and Sudan.

Cooper reiterated British support for international efforts to disarm Hezbollah and affirmed backing for the Sudan mediation quartet.

She noted deep commercial links and observed that more than 1, 900 British firms operate in Saudi Arabia.

A British minister speaking to Al Arabiya said the UK is learning from Saudi Arabia and shares its ambition to build a globally competitive economy.

Economic cooperation and defence procurement have long been pillars of UK–Saudi relations, structuring investment flows and high-level visits over decades.

Regional crises in Lebanon and Sudan have increasingly shaped diplomatic coordination between London and Riyadh on shared security priorities.

The remarks were delivered amid recent diplomatic exchanges between British and Saudi officials.