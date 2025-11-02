Saudi Study Reveals Red Sea Biodiversity Inventory

A Saudi study has assembled the largest biodiversity database for the Red Sea, providing an updated assessment of species and genetic records.

Researchers compiled more than 12, 8 billion genetic sequences during the assessment, representing the single biggest sequencing compilation reported for the basin.

The inventory lists 1, 023 eukaryote families and 56 chordate species, with vertebrate groups such as fishes included in the counts.

They were collected under the Red Sea Decade Expedition (RSDE), a Saudi-led initiative that organized systematic marine surveys and data synthesis.

The Red Sea is one of the planet's most distinctive marine systems, known for high endemism and sharp environmental gradients that amplify the value of baseline datasets.

Sampling combined broad genomic sequencing with taxonomic field inventories to cover microbes through multicellular eukaryotes across varied habitats.

This compiled dataset establishes a large reference for continued ecological monitoring and scientific study in the region.

Results were released recently as part of the RSDE evaluation and are presented as the most comprehensive biodiversity snapshot available for the Red Sea to date.