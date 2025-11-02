Higher Gold Prices Cut Demand in Riyadh; Bars Outpace Jewelry

Higher gold prices have reduced consumer demand in Riyadh even as investment bars maintain stronger sales than traditional jewelry.

Retailers in the capital report lower purchase rates for conventional ornaments amid buyers' growing preference for lighter pieces and investment bars.

Demand for bullion persists because bars and coins offer greater liquidity and flexibility for both small savers and longer-term investors.

Riyadh remains the largest single market for gold in Saudi Arabia, with sales concentrated around seasonal events and social occasions.

Global price volatility together with constrained purchasing power has moderated foot traffic at stores and shifted inventory decisions toward investment-grade formats.

Market participants observe that lightweight gold items and investment units tend to spike during specific festivals and family milestones, while heavy luxury pieces attract intermittent interest.

Supply chains and trading channels have adjusted to these patterns, with suppliers prioritizing accessible investment formats to align with changing buyer behaviour.