Saudi Hajj Ministry Reveals Mecca Housing Plan

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah unveiled an operational plan for the upcoming Hajj season, emphasizing housing capacity, camps and intensified crowd-simulation exercises.

The plan includes more than 5, 000 housing units in Mecca and over 600 camps to improve pilgrims' accommodation and rest facilities.

A structural framework of precise performance indicators will monitor service delivery across housing, transport and health functions.

Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that draws millions of pilgrims from around the world each season.

Saudi authorities have long managed logistics, sanitation and transport during the rituals as part of national responsibilities.

Recent years have seen investment in infrastructure and digital services intended to streamline arrivals, crowd movement and medical support for pilgrims.

Planners prioritized upgrades to accommodation comfort and service quality as central objectives of the operational plan for the coming season.

Simulated crowd scenarios and inter-agency drills have been intensified to test evacuation paths, resource allocation and coordination before peak periods.