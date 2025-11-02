Prince Badr Represents Saudi Leadership at Grand Egyptian Museum Opening

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan attended the Grand Egyptian Museum opening in Cairo on November 1, 2025, representing King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Fireworks lit the sky during the ceremony.

Saudi and Egyptian outlets reported his attendance on behalf of the monarch and crown prince as part of official delegations covering the international opening.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, located near the Giza Plateau, has been developed to consolidate Egypt's archaeological collections into a modern museum complex.

Construction spanned many years and the project has featured in planning and cultural discussions for an extended period.

States in the region commonly send senior cultural officials to major museum inaugurations to signal cooperation and cultural engagement.

Broadcast footage and social media posts of the opening circulated widely and drew attention from audiences abroad.

Saudi representation at the ceremony confirmed formal cultural ties between Riyadh and Cairo.