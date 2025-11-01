Saudia Trials High-Speed Onboard Internet on Jeddah–Riyadh Flight

Saudia began a trial of fully enabled high-speed onboard internet on a domestic flight, marking the carrier's first fully activated connectivity service on board.

The test flight departed King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah for Riyadh and carried invited guests to evaluate the.

Passengers were given free access to the high-speed connection during the journey.

Transport Minister Salih on board the flight confirmed to reporters that the airborne test succeeded while the aircraft was en route.

The carrier framed the exercise as a data-collection trial intended to gather feedback and operational performance information prior to any commercial offering.

Regulatory approvals and related procedures must be completed before the airline can move to a paid or public launch phase.

Airline officials said the trial focused on validating in-flight systems and passenger experience rather than representing a final service rollout.

Operational rollout schedules and any pricing details will be announced after the experimental phase concludes and authorities provide clearance.