Saudi Chief of Staff Fayyad al-Ruwaili: War Law Violations Criminalized

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Saudi Chief of Staff Fayyad al-Ruwaili said Riyadh criminalizes violations of the laws of war and adheres to international rules and humanitarian obligations.

His remarks outlined recent national steps to reinforce compliance and accountability within military operations.

National legislation has been adjusted to allow domestic prosecution of breaches of international humanitarian law, as described in official statements.

Military training and rules of engagement have been updated to reflect legal duties for the protection of civilians during armed operations.

Regional engagement and cooperation with international bodies inform Riyadh's approach to relief operations and legal compliance on the battlefield.

International humanitarian law principles guide operational planning and the integration of humanitarian assistance into military and civil coordination frameworks.

The chief of staff emphasized the humanitarian dimension by linking legal compliance to relief responsibilities toward affected populations.


