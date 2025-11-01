Saudi Doctors in United States and Canada Surge 2020–2025

Saudi medical trainees and graduates in the United States and Canada rose sharply between 2020 and 2025, according to official tallies.

The cumulative total for that period reached 8, 036 individuals, with 6, 052 based in the United States and 1, 984 in Canada.

Growth rates were pronounced: expected Canadian graduates jumped from 170 in 2020 to 606 in 2025 (a 256 percent increase), while U, S, expected graduations rose to 1, 847 from 1, 140, an increase of about 62 percent.

Officials point to the Saudi government scholarship program as a central mechanism supporting the expanded overseas medical training pipeline.

Expanded academic partnerships with international universities and increased program placements contributed to higher enrollment and completion rates among Saudi trainees abroad.

Vision 2030 objectives and domestic health-sector reform were cited by authorities as the policy context driving investments in internationally trained medical professionals.

Senior Saudi leaders have consistently framed the scholarships as targeted investment in national health workforce capacity rather than short-term overseas spending.