Saudi Arabia Wins INTOSAI Presidency at Sharm El-Sheikh Assembly

Saudi Arabia will assume the presidency of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) beginning in 2031 for a three-year term.

The General Court of Audit will lead INTOSAI after its election during the organization's 25th General Assembly held in Sharm El-Sheikh, taking on coordination of standards and cooperation among supreme audit institutions worldwide.

Its term begins in 2031 and runs for three years, during which Saudi hosts will receive delegations from more than 195 member countries.

Founded more than seven decades ago, INTOSAI is the oldest and largest global body uniting supreme audit institutions to promote public-sector accountability.

Membership now exceeds 195 national audit offices that use the organization to develop audit standards and exchange peer practices.

The group's stated aims include strengthening transparency, governance and the quality of public-sector performance through external audit.

Dr, Hussam Al-Anqari, president of the General Court of Audit, said the victory reflects international trust and will be recorded among the kingdom's achievements.

A court statement credited sustained support from national leadership with enabling the institution's organizational independence and its methodological, technical and human development.