Saudi Arabia

Saudi Broadcaster Suleiman Al-Eidi Documents Career, Declares No Retirement

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Veteran Saudi broadcaster Suleiman Al-Eidi is documenting his long career and says he will not retire, describing the profession as gaining luster with age.

In a recent interview with Al Arabiya he reiterated that retirement is not a considered option and that he remains active in media roles.

His path into radio and television involved a prolonged selection period and several months of practical training intended to evaluate candidates' readiness.

Trained in the sciences of Islamic law, Al-Eidi brought specialized knowledge of Arabic language that supported his transition to broadcast work.

Profiles of his career note a start in 1957 and mark the late 1950s as the era when his public presence first emerged.

Audiences came to associate him with news anchoring and popular programs, making his voice and image a familiar part of Saudi airwaves.

Current efforts aim to record aspects of his decades-long contribution to Saudi media history for archival and public reference.

He credited his academic grounding in Arabic and sharia studies with helping him pass the early examinations that opened the door to broadcasting authority service.


