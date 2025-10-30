Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Q3 2025 Fiscal Update: Revenues and Spending

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Saudi non-oil revenues rose to SAR119 billion in the third quarter of 2025 as the economy expanded 5% year‑on‑year.

Total government expenditures in Q3 reached SAR358 billion, reflecting a 6% increase.

Spending on social benefits increased to about SAR86 billion by the end of the quarter.

Government deposits and other official reserves stood at just over SAR398 billion at the close of Q3.

The Ministry of Finance published these figures in its quarterly fiscal report for 2025.

Fiscal reports routinely present revenue, expenditure and reserve metrics to monitor public finances and policy implementation.

These Q3 numbers are the baseline data used by analysts and policymakers assessing Saudi fiscal performance during 2025.


