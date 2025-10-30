Saudi Arabia Revises Umrah Visa Rules Starting Next Week

Saudi Arabia will cancel Umrah visas that remain unused 30 days after issuance, with the measure taking effect next week.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has implemented the amendment to the visa validity rules as part of procedural updates.

Under the new rule, a visa will be revoked automatically if the holder has not entered the kingdom within thirty days of the issuance date.

Demand for seasonal Umrah travel rose markedly this year, and authorities reported issuing more than four million Umrah visas over a five-month period.

The Ministry regularly adjusts entry procedures and validity periods ahead of peak pilgrimage seasons.

Travel operators and pilgrims must therefore track issuance dates carefully to prevent inadvertent cancellations and associated travel disruption.

Authorities have previously introduced similar procedural changes in past seasons to manage arrival flows during peak periods.