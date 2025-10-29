Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Meets President Ahmad al-Shar in Riyadh

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Syrian President Ahmad al-Shar in Riyadh on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative conference.

They discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

A statement from the Syrian presidency said the talks focused on investment and economic collaboration and included exchanges on regional and international developments.

Held at an event that draws international investors and policymakers, the conference provided the setting for the encounter.

Several recent diplomatic contacts across the Middle East have coincided with a renewed emphasis on economic engagement among neighboring states.

Officials identified investment and broader economic ties as priority areas for potential cooperation and follow-up work.

Riyadh's investment initiative has previously served as a venue for bilateral meetings between visiting leaders.

No further operational details were released beyond the Syrian presidency's account of the discussion topics.