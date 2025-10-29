Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Trilateral Meeting: Mohammed bin Salman, Ahmad Sharaa, Vjosa Osmani

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Syria formally recognized Kosovo after a trilateral meeting in Riyadh between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Syrian President Ahmad Sharaa, and Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani.

The Saudi capital hosted discussions that Syrian state media said focused on strengthening bilateral ties, mutual recognition, and avenues for cooperation.

Damascus announced the recognition citing belief in the right of peoples to self-determination and a commitment to peace and stability in the Balkans.

The Syrian foreign ministry described the move as part of a broader policy to expand diplomatic bridges and open channels of cooperation with countries worldwide.

Participants praised Saudi mediation for helping to create the conditions that led to the decision.

A ministry statement said Damascus hopes to establish formal diplomatic relations with Kosovo soon and to develop political, economic and cultural cooperation that serves mutual interests.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 and has since been recognised by a number of states while remaining unrecognised by others, making fresh diplomatic recognitions geopolitically significant.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.