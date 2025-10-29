Riyadh Trilateral Meeting: Mohammed bin Salman, Ahmad Sharaa, Vjosa Osmani

Syria formally recognized Kosovo after a trilateral meeting in Riyadh between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Syrian President Ahmad Sharaa, and Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani.

The Saudi capital hosted discussions that Syrian state media said focused on strengthening bilateral ties, mutual recognition, and avenues for cooperation.

Damascus announced the recognition citing belief in the right of peoples to self-determination and a commitment to peace and stability in the Balkans.

The Syrian foreign ministry described the move as part of a broader policy to expand diplomatic bridges and open channels of cooperation with countries worldwide.

Participants praised Saudi mediation for helping to create the conditions that led to the decision.

A ministry statement said Damascus hopes to establish formal diplomatic relations with Kosovo soon and to develop political, economic and cultural cooperation that serves mutual interests.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008 and has since been recognised by a number of states while remaining unrecognised by others, making fresh diplomatic recognitions geopolitically significant.